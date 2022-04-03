1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion Apr 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LaGRANGE (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat Friday in southeastern Wisconsin.The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake in the town of LaGrange when the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m.The man died on the scene, authorities said. One man was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and another man was treated at a hospital and released.The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit was called on to help clean up fuel.The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Softball previews: Jefferson ready to make noise again; Fort Atkinson welcomes Jilek as head coach Baseball: Fredrick's gem leads Jefferson past Evansville in season opener Bill G. Endl Fort school board candidates share their views Peter A. Spangler Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-1
