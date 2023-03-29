2023 Milwaukee Brewers roster nateg Mar 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. Player B T Born Ht WtCatchers7 Caratini, Victor B R 08-17-1993 6-1 21524 Contreras, William R R 12-24-1997 6-0 18050 Henry, Payton R R 06-24-1997 6-2 215Infielders27 Adames, Willy R R 09-02-1995 6-0 21010 Brosseau, Mike R R 03-15-1994 5-10 2056 Miller, Owen R R 11-15-1996 6-0 18511 Tellez, Rowdy L L 03-16-1995 6-4 25513 Toro, Abraham B R 12-20-1996 6-0 2250 Turang, Brice L R 11-21-1999 6-1 1652 Urías, Luis R R 06-03-1997 5-9 18645 Voit, Luke R R 02-13-1991 6-2 258Outfielders9 Anderson, Brian R R 05-19-1993 6-3 2085 Mitchell, Garrett L R 09-04-1998 6-3 21567 Perkins, Blake B R 09-10-1996 6-1 16515 Taylor, Tyrone R R 01-22-1994 6-0 19433 Winker, Jesse L L 08-17-1993 6-3 21522 Yelich, Christian L R 12-05-1991 6-3 195Pitchers41 y-Alexander, Jason R R 03-01-1993 6-3 20026 x-Ashby, Aaron R L 05-24-1998 6-2 18139 Burnes, Corbin R R 10-22-1994 6-3 22521 Bush, Matt R R 02-08-1986 5-9 18054 Cousins, Jake R R 07-14-1994 6-4 18512 Guerra, Javy L R 09-25-1995 6-0 18537 x-Houser, Adrian R R 02-02-1993 6-3 22266 Junk, Janson R R 01-15-1996 6-1 17752 Lauer, Eric R L 06-03-1995 6-3 22820 Miley, Wade L L 11-13-1986 6-2 22068 Miller, Tyson R R 07-29-1995 6-4 22555 Milner, Hoby L L 01-13-1991 6-3 17531 Payamps, Joel R R 04-07-1994 6-2 22559 Peguero, Elvis R R 03-20-1997 6-5 20851 Peralta, Freddy R R 06-04-1996 5-11 19976 Robinson, Cam R R 09-06-1999 6-1 19443 Small, Ethan L L 02-14-1997 6-3 21532 Strzelecki, Peter R R 10-24-1994 6-2 19573 Uribe, Abner R R 06-20-2000 6-2 20047 Varland, Gus L R 11-06-1996 6-1 20538 Williams, Devin R R 09-21-1994 6-2 20046 Wilson, Bryse R R 12-20-1997 6-1 25035 x-Wilson, Justin L L 08-18-1987 6-2 20553 Woodruff, Brandon L R 02-10-1993 6-4 243x-15-day DLy-60-day DL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond set at $10,000 cash for Whitewater woman charged in baby boy's death Jefferson's East Elementary School hallway tiles a bit of a mystery Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Woman suspected of concealing baby boy's death is in Jefferson County Jail One dead after high-speed chase Monday from Watertown to Ixonia on Highway 16 Latest e-Edition Screentime 3-23 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-23
