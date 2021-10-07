At a congressional hearing on Tuesday, former Facebook Inc. product manager Frances Haugen didn’t need to convince lawmakers that the company has a big problem. Republicans and Democrats were, for once, united on her side, at several points even calling her a “hero.” What they needed was direction. Luckily, Haugen gave that to them.
Throughout the hearing she used the term “engagement-based ranking” to synthesize the complexities of Facebook’s problems into a single, neutral term. The lawmakers tried saying it themselves. “We’ve learned … that Facebook conducts what’s called ‘engagement-based ranking,’” Sen. John Thune said.
He was correct. Facebook’s success as a business boils down to algorithms that bump the most titillating content to the top of users’ newsfeeds. These formulas are fundamental to Facebook’s success in engaging users but also contribute to the propagation of conspiracy theories on the site and to drawing teenage girls to eating disorders on Instagram. In one powerful moment, Haugen pointed out that, years from now, women would effectively suffer from brittle bones and infertility because of Facebook’s choices.
So, here are four things Congress could do based on Haugen’s guidance:
1. Order Facebook to stop, or drastically reduce, engagement-based ranking algorithms.
Remove the nicotine that drives people back to Facebook and Instagram. Haugen’s alternative is “chronological ranking with a little bit of spam demotion.” That means going back to what Facebook looked like in the early days, where newsfeeds were simply ordered by time.
2. Order Facebook to spend more on content moderation.
Haugen says Facebook should not be broken up. That would starve safety teams across the empire of resources and the ability to work together. It would cut the problem into more, smaller problems. Instead, she suggests “human-scaled social media.” With Facebook’s AI often falling short in finding harmful content, humans already do much of the work spotting and stopping it. But Facebook keeps that work at arm’s length, outsourcing it to third-party vendors.
3. Establish an agency to audit Facebook’s algorithms and features.
Haugen called for a federal regulatory agency that could analyze Facebook’s internal “experiments” with software and share that information with its Oversight Board.
4. Mandate regular disclosure for researchers.
Facebook should be required to release data on what’s happening on its site (with the right privacy protections) such as what posts are most shared or what political ads are being clicked on. Only then can academics outside the company analyze its systems and report on their findings.
