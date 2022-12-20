Lavern Meng
JEFFERSON — In an era when almost any organization that uses volunteers can't find them, the Jefferson Fire Department — and the city — is honoring yet another volunteer in its long line of helpers with at least five decades of service in firefighting.

Lavern Meng is concluding his 50th year of service to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department — with more to go, the recent octogenarian said this week.

