JEFFERSON — In an era when almost any organization that uses volunteers can't find them, the Jefferson Fire Department — and the city — is honoring yet another volunteer in its long line of helpers with at least five decades of service in firefighting.
Lavern Meng is concluding his 50th year of service to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department — with more to go, the recent octogenarian said this week.
Meng was honored Tuesday by the Jefferson Common Council with a mayoral proclamation recognizing him for his lengthy service.
"Lavern is one of those 'Steady Eddies' who will do what you need to have done," Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner said. "Lavern will do what you need to have done."
Meng retired from Ladish Malting and also, recently retired from driving a school bus.
"He has had a commercial driver's license for many years, so he is familiar with driving big vehicles," Wegner said of Meng's ability to handle fire trucks. "This means he drives tankers and equipment trucks at the fire department. If I need trucks run up to Leonard's in Markesan for repair, he will drive our trucks up there. He will always do that."
Meng recalled how the city's fire chief in 1972, Lester Burrow, was his neighbor on the west side. It was Burrow who urged Meng to try out for the fire department.
In doing so, Burrow asked Meng to scamper up a tall, fire department ladder one day. When Meng did so quickly and safely, Burrow said he should come onboard at the fire department. Meng has been there ever since.
Meng recalled it wasn't long after he began service with the volunteer fire department that he was involved in fighting a large brewery fire in town. He noted, however, that fires are not as frequent as they once were because the heating of homes has become safer and chimney fires have become rare.
He said he was never involved in fighting a fire where there was loss of life and for that he is thankful.
Wegner said Meng, after five decades — starting in 1972 — still has a great attendance record.
"He comes to all daytime and early evening fire calls, and helps where he can help," Wegner said. "He helps with putting hoses in the drying tower. If we need a tanker at a scene, he will take it there.
The Jefferson Fire Department is building up quite a history of longtime volunteers and full-timers.
"I thought my dad was the first at 50 years, but there were several before my dad who had five decades of service," Wegner said.
According to Jefferson Fire Department records accessed by Wegner, the list of people with at least five decades of service includes Meng, Bill Habermann, L. John Powell, Jim Kuehn and Wegner's dad, Don "Choc" Wagner.
The way society is changing, Wegner said, the departments and others like it in Jefferson and Dodge counties, may never see volunteers with the tenure of Meng again.
"Society has changed and culture has changed. (Meng's) era was very civic minded and that was the culture of the day," he said. "That has eroded over time and although we still get some young volunteers, they are few and far between."
The young volunteers the department does get, understand their service is a commitment not only for themselves, but for their families, Wegner said.
"But the the people with the 50-plus years are the WWII era ones, where civic pride and civil service was part of the culture and that has changed," the chief.
Meng said firefighting involves a lot more training these days and there is more safety equipment.
Working at the Jefferson Fire Department taught Meng to be more observant of his surroundings. He also said he doesn't perform too many of the same tasks he did when he started out.
"The young guys have taken over," he said. "I mostly stay at the station. I can't climb ladders."
Meng has no plans for retirement.
"No. I have no plans for that now," he said. "You just never know what is going to happen. Things come in a hurry in this life."
