Robert Rupprecht and the former Nancy Hubbard were married on Sept. 24, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson by the Rev. David Runde. The couple have seven children: Bob (Cyndi) Rupprecht, Donna (Ray) Madison, Treesa, the late Jane Mulcahy, Scott, Amy (Matt) Kramer, and Sarah (Phil) Friend. They have been blessed with grandchildren: Ben and Daniel Rupprecht; Lynsey (Brady) Broedlow; Liam, Luke, Jack, Kegen, Masen, McKenna and Shannon Mulcahy; Jonah and Micah Kramer; Dakota and Logan Friend; and great-grandchildren: Raelyn and Everet Broedlow.
