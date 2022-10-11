On a near chilly day when you’re running low on energy and have no idea what to make for supper, turn to this creamy veal stew.
Creamy veal stew
Start to finish: 1 hour 45 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
2 pounds veal shoulder, cubed
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons butter
1 onion, minced
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 cup dry white wine
2 sprigs fresh thyme
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
3 cups chicken broth
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 cup heavy cream
1 tray white mushrooms (8 ounces), quartered
3 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
Directions
1. Lightly flour all sides of the veal cubes. In a large pot, melt the butter, then sear the veal cubes for about 1 minute to evenly brown them. Remove the meat and set aside.
2. In the same pot, cook the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Deglaze with white wine. Add the thyme and rosemary. Lower the heat and let simmer until the wine is reduced by half.
3. Return the meat to the pot, then pour in the broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let simmer over low heat for about an hour.
4. Mix the cornstarch and cream, then pour into the pot. Add the vegetables, and adjust seasoning as needed. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for about 25 minutes or until the meat and vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.