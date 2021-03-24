In the years before World War II, the Augusta-Victoria College, a girls’ boarding school in Bexhill-on-Sea, catered to a very specific audience: The daughters and goddaughters of important Germans and high ranking Nazi officials. It is believed that the intent of the school was to educate the girls in the language and British customs and was part of a strategy to keep England and Germany close. Patches on their uniforms displayed a union jack and a swastika.
It’s this patch that caught the eye of Eddie Izzard years ago at a local museum. Izzard is also a product of Bexhill, although she was born in the 1960s. But the idea of this school and this seemingly underwritten chapter in history was intriguing enough to set her on a yearslong journey researching the peculiar institution that operated in plain sight when anti-German sentiment was quite high. The result is “ Six Minutes to Midnight, “ a decent thriller that dials up the excitement around the Augusta-Victoria College with invented murders, intrigue, cops, spies and a secret plot to get the girls out of England before the war breaks out.
Izzard, who co-wrote the script with Celyn Jones (who also acts in the film) and director Andy Goddard, plays the part of Thomas Miller, who comes to the school to interview for a position after the previous teacher, Mr. Wheatley (Nigel Lindsay), disappears. The headmistress, Miss Rocholl (Judi Dench) is a little wary of Miller’s journeyman resume but gives him a shot after she learns that his father was German and he speaks the language. He quickly endears himself to most of the girls but also starts noticing more and more oddities about the propaganda-y instruction of the school’s German instructor Ilse (Carla Juri) — who listens to Nazi broadcasts and leads “sieg heil” chants.
Miller, we discover, has an agenda as well. He’s working alongside the British Secret Service to investigate the school and Wheatley’s disappearance. Things get more urgent when Wheatley’s body washes up on the shore and, later, Miller overhears a plan to evacuate the girls in the middle of the night and send them back to Germany.
“Six Minutes to Midnight” is entertaining enough if a little underwhelming.
The film doesn’t leave any breathing room to get to know or care about the teenage girls at the center of everything or get a sense of what it was like to be a German teen in Sussex in 1939. It makes it hard to feel much of anything for them or their fate by the climax.
Two and a half stars
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.