Styles have changed over the centuries, as have people's politics, but human nature has remained fundamentally the same.
In a series of humorous and on-point vignettes, the Fort Atkinson High School spring play explores what has changed ... and what has not.
In the play, which opens Friday evening at Fort Atkinson High School, a small cast of student actors takes on a rolling series of roles, starting in the middle ages and extending through an imagined near future in 2035, as everyday folks deal with dilemmas that should strike a familiar chord with modern audiences.
Director Cathy Daly said she chose the play because of its versatility and the opportunity it affords the cast to play a great range of characters, including people from various periods of history and walks of life.
The production consists of a series of eight different short skits, arranged in historical order
Starring in the play in numerous roles are student actors Oisin Riedlinger, Willow Severin, Jonas Boshart, Alayna Riddell and Kylie Frey.
OUTTAKES:
SPARTANS VERSION:
For the spring drama production, The PA Players will perform “A Simpler Time,” a play by Jonathan Dorf.
The play contains nine different plays, or vignettes, by nine playwrights, and is tied together by a narrative frame. It follows the three main characters: Chris, Marley and Taylor. The characters struggle with the modern world and are traveling through time to find a “simpler time.”
To truly get this effect, the play was written so the parts could be performed in any order and combination, and still make sense.
The show was chosen due to the fact that it was partially written by playwright Tyler Dwiggins, who the PA Players had “worked with before” so the theater company put the play on Ms. Parkinson’s suggested list, she said.
The spring production will be directed by students and produced by Ms. Parkinson and Ms. Evans.
“We really wanted to a show where our students could get to direct,” said Ms. Parkinson. “By using a script written as isolated scenes, we were able to accomplish that task.”
The three main characters will be played by Taylor Smith (Taylor), Perrin Rienert (Chris), and Madeline Manchester (Marley), who will be time traveling throughout these nine small comic plays.
The play will be performed in the Roberta Doore Auditorium on May 8-10. Tickets cost $5 in advance, and $7 at the door.
