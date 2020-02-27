In honor of Women’s History Month, (March), the Fort Atkinson AAUW branch will host three faculty members who teach courses in the Women and Gender Studies Department at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The team will consider Women and Gender Studies from a historical perspective, an anthropological perspective and an international perspective.
Gather in the Community Room of Dwight Foster Public Library for the presentation beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2. All members of the community are welcome to attend.
For any questions or more information, please call Virginia Epps at (262) 473-6247.
