The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center and Fort Atkinson Community Theatre are teaming up for a family-friendly holiday event.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. actors will read two holiday favorites: “The Gift of the Magi” and a Sherlock Holmes Mystery “The Case of the Blue Carbuncle.”
Children get in free and are encouraged to wear jammies, or bring a soft toy to cuddle with. There will be treats served in the adjacent lounge area.
That evening at 7 p.m. the first two plays will be repeated and a third play — “The Long Christmas Dinner” – will be presented. This play performance will be open to both adults and children, but is a longer performance than the afternoon reading.
Actors will include: Benjamin and Pamela Whitcomb (director), Sean Alwin, Cathy Daly, Tom Drucker, Anne Grover, Amy Lothary, Jim Marousis, Karen Reinhardt, Becky Schultz, Ron Stelse, Rich Vurva and Jill Winters.
Admission is $5 for adults and children get in free. Call 568-1720 to reserve a spot or pay by credit card. Please specify time when calling. Can pay with cash or check at the door.
