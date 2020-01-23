BOSTON (AP) — A judge has told Aerosmith’s drummer Joey Kramer to dream on if he hopes to rejoin the band as it’s set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.
Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea on Wednesday denied Kramer’s request to order the band, whose first hit single was 1973’s “Dream On,” to let him participate in an award celebration in Los Angeles on Friday as well as Sunday’s prime time Grammy Awards show.
“Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band’s business interests,” the judge’s decision reads in part.
Kramer said in a statement that he’s “extremely disappointed” but respects Gildea’s decision.
“I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle,” he said. “I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing – to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build.”
The 69-year-old Magnolia, Texas, resident had argued the band, which he helped found in Boston 50 years ago, is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an ankle injury last year.
