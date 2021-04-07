ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers.
A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.
Since 1987, heroes from Super Bowl games have filmed an ad during post-game celebrations, saying “I’m Going to Disney World,” followed by an appearance the next day for a parade at the Florida theme park resort.
