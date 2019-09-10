JEFFERSON — A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes may be monitored. Memory screens are free and only take 15 minutes. Early detection is important. Treatment is possible. Stay in control of your life. Upcoming events are listed below and reservations are requested by calling Heather Janes, Dementia Care Specialist at 920-675-4035.
Oct. 16 at Jefferson Senior Activity Center 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 15 at Fort Atkinson Senior Center 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Jefferson Public Library 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.