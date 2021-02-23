KEWAUNEE (AP) — The mother of a 7-month-old child who drowned in a bathtub has been charged in Kewaunee County with child neglect resulting in death.
According to a criminal complaint, Cheyanne Wierichs, 23, left her baby alone in the tub for “several minutes” at their Algoma home Feb. 9.
Wierichs left the bathroom to connect her phone to a Bluetooth speaker and then listening to a son in its entirety before hearing splashing, WLUK-TV reported, quoting the complaint.
The child was not in a baby bath seat, according to the complaint.
Wierichs is also charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She is due in court for an initial appearance Thursday. Court records do not list a defense attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.