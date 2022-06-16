Jefferson senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski put up gaudy numbers all season and was a rock at shortstop.
Those are two of the reasons Serdynski was tabbed Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 2 Player of the Year in voting held recently.
Serdynski
Jefferson senior catcher Aidyn Messmann was also a first-team all-state selection for the medium-sized schools (comprising Divisions 2 and 3).
Jefferson freshman pitcher Aeryn Messmann was a second-team all-state honoree.
Cambridge sophomore infielder Saveea Freeland was an honorable-mention selection.
Johnson Creek senior Lexi Swanson was a second-team selection in small school (Divisions 4 and 5) voting.
WFSCA Players of the Year
Division 1: Emma Raye, jr., Superior
Division 2: Savannah Serdynski, sr., Jefferson
Division 3: Holly Lowenberg, jr., Poynette
Division 4: Gretta Grassel, soph., Boscobel
Division 5: Ava Schill, jr., Assumption
WFSCA Coach of the Year: Tim Dietzen, Freedom
WFSCA Umpire of the Year: Roger Van Lanen
2022 WFSCA ALL STATE TEAMS
MEDIUM SCHOOLS DIVISION 2 AND 3
Name Grade School Team
Morgan Smetama 12 Baldwin-Woodville 1
Calley Olson 12 Bloomer 1
Carissa Heisdorf 12 Campbellsport 1
Naleyah Bork 12 Freedom 1
Rylie Murphy 12 Freedom 1
Genna O'Neil 12 GET 1
Aidyn Messmann 12 Jefferson 1
Savannah Serdynski 12 Jefferson 1
Martha Miller 11 Medford 1
Elena Barnes 12 New Berlin West 1
Alyssa Woelfel 11 New Holstein 1
Holly Lowenberg 11 Poynette 1
Melissa Dietz 12 Reedsburg 1
Avary Makarewicz 12 Ripon 1
Brooke Anderson 11 River Valley 1
Haylee Dodd 12 Shoreland Lutheran 1
Bri Handel 12 Wautoma 1
Sydney Vitangcol 9 Wisconsin Lutheran 1
Name Grade School Team
Rylee Spindler 10 Altoona 2
Haley Peskie 11 Amherst 2
McKenna Young 11 Brodhead 2
Kylie Zehren 12 Campbellsport 2
Cassie Smith 12 Catholic Memorial 2
Arielle Schneider 11 Chilton 2
McKenna Diermeier 12 Elk Mound 2
Aeryn Messmann 9 Jefferson 2
Lucy Dahlk 12 Mount Horeb 2
Grace Timmers 11 New Berlin West 2
Molly Kable 12 New London 2
Bethany Ahrens 11 Peshtigo 2
Liz Rohl 12 Prescott 2
Taylor Graf 11 Prescott 2
Kylee Molitor 9 Reedsburg 2
Ava Stahl 11 Wautoma 2
Jayda Berg 11 Westby 2
Alea Anhalt 11 Winnebago Lutheran 2
Name Grade School Team
Sam Swartz 12 Anitgo/White Lake HM
Trinity Mittl 11 Baldwin-Woodville HM
Taetum Hoelsy 11 Brodhead HM
Saveea Freeland 10 Cambridge HM
Megan Meyers 11 Chilton HM
Alise Hayes 11 Columbus HM
Megan Johnson 12 Denmark HM
Olivia Ullmann 10 Denmark HM
Lindsey Lettner 12 GET HM
JoJo Davis 12 Logan HM
Ava Hoppert 11 Martin Luther HM
Hayden Schabel 10 Mayville HM
Allie Schwirtz 9 Mayville HM
Abby Johnson 12 Mondovi HM
Sydnee Swiggum 12 Mount Horeb HM
Maggie Sohreide 12 Oconto HM
Lindsey Thoennes 11 Racine Lutheran HM
Kennedy Brueggen 11 Westby HM
2022 WFSCA ALL STATE TEAMS
Small Schools - Divisions 4 and 5
Name Grade School Team
Grace Gansher 12 Argyle 1
Ava Schill 11 Assumption 1
Daelynn Rhoades 12 Barneveld 1
Lindsay Steien 11 Blair-Taylor 1
Gretta Grassel 10 Boscobel 1
Emily Kinnunen 11 Drummond 1
Samantha Olson 12 Fall Creek 1
Renee Tooze 11 Grantsburg 1
Whitney Myers 9 Grantsburg 1
Meg Tarrell 12 Highland 1
Jaelyn Sivertson 11 Iola-Scandinavia 1
Elizabeth Schuler 12 Kenosha St. Joseph 1
Katelyn Callahan 10 Mishicot 1
JJ Gremminger 12 Oakfield 1
Jada Eggebrecht 12 Phillips 1
Brianne Baird 11 Randolph 1
Abby Borchardt 11 Random Lake 1
Michaela Riege 12 Waterloo 1
Name Grade School Team
Christin Casey 11 Assumption 2
Emma Gordon 12 Barneveld 2
Rylee Rogers 11 Belmont 2
Mia Hodgson 11 Belmont 2
Chloe Wagner 12 Blair-Taylor 2
Hailee Thompson 10 Bonduel 2
Morgan Mack 12 Deerfield 2
Makayla Wirkus 10 Edgar 2
Hanne Johnson 12 Grantsburg 2
Grace Dreischmeier 11 Highland 2
Angelica Bushkie 11 Horicon 2
Lexi Swanson 12 Johnson Creek 2
Ashlyn Bennin 12 Mischicot 2
Emily Patterson 12 Oakfield 2
Chloe Schraepfer 11 Pecatonica 2
Kendall Weik 11 Phillips 2
Megan DeLeasky 11 Phillips 2
Ava Jaehnke 11 Waterloo 2
Name Grade School Team
Addison Lavicka 10 Athens HM
Abby Thompson 11 Blair-Taylor HM
Makenna Barone 12 Cadott HM
Addison Kapral 11 Deerfield HM
Makayla Wirkus 10 Edgar HM
Catrina Cline 12 Fall Creek HM
Jenna James 10 Fennimore HM
Paige Boeck 12 Horicon HM
Jolene Jordahl 11 Luther HM
Kennedy Wenger 11 Mineral Point HM
Ally McArdle 12 Mishicot HM
Zoey Vaara 12 Northwood/Solon Springs HM
Jayla Harter 10 Random Lake HM
Emily Hach 12 Riverdale HM
Ava Teclaw 11 Thorp HM
Alexa Hanson 12 Thorp HM
Katrina Freund 10 Waterloo HM
Laney Havlovitz 11 Wild Rose HM
