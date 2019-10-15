JEFFERSON — The Jefferson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164 will hold its annual fall All-You-Can Eat Breakfast Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Jefferson VFW/Recreation Center.
The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The breakfast will feature pancakes with Palm’s Pure Maple Syrup, plain and seasoned hashbrowns, plain scrambled eggs and seasoned scrambled eggs with Palm’s Mushrooms, Jones Dairy Farm sausage and ham, plus toast, coffee cake and doughnuts, orange juice, milk and coffee.
The meal will cost $7 for adults, $3 for children age 6-12. Tickets are free for children age 5 and under.
Carry-outs are available.
In addition, the bar will be open, with Screwdriver and Bloody Mary specials.
The VFW/Rec Center is located at 1420 S. Rockwell St., Jefferson
Cindy Crane, ALA Unit 164 president and one of the coordinators of the event, said that the breakfasts serve as a fundraiser for the local unit, allowing the club to sponsor a high school junior for Badger Girls State and provide a Jefferson High School senior with a scholarship.
“We also make donations to the Jefferson Food Pantry and Cab Rides for the Elderly and contribute to the veterans’ homes in Chippewa Falls, Madison, Milwaukee, Union Grove, and King,” Crane said.
