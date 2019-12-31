The Johnson Creek American Legion will have its monthly meat raffle Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Legion hall. The raffle helps fund Legion projects.
The bar is open Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. The Legion is accepting donations of men’s coats, large on up, gloves and stocking caps to be given to veterans shelters.
Badger Bank in Johnson Creek also is a drop off point for these items.
