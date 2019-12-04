JOHNSON CREEK — On Saturday, Dec. 7 Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 will be having its monthly meat raffle at 1:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Christmas Day dinner to be held at the Community Center.
The monthly meat raffles go toward Legion projects and to help benefit the community. The Legion newsletter has been sent out. Congratulations to the Post for 100 percent membership achievement. There are a handful of members who need to send in their dues.
A couple of items not listed in the newsletter were that Post 305 participated in the Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11 at the elementary school. Post 305 T-shirts will be available soon.
