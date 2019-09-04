Richard and Karen (Krentz) Miles were married on Sept. 6, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. The couple have three children: Brodi and Brock in Phoenix, and Jenny in Fort Atkinson. Their grandchildren are Carli and Dalton Kramer. A short vacation is being planned.
Most Popular
Articles
- William I. 'Bill' Peterson, 77, Jefferson
- Police still investigating spree of home invasions, car thefts around Southern Wisconsin
- Walker wows Jefferson County Republicans at Watertown event
- Robert G. 'Bob' Schmaling, 89, Fort Atkinson
- Fort Atkinson veterinary office changes hands
- Fort City Council approves purchase of 75 acres for residential use
- Phyllis J. Hess, 89, Jefferson
- Homicide charges filed in 2016 overdose death of Fort resident
- Fort Atkinson police incidents reported
- Shirley Helen Brown
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Former UW-Whitewater chancellor on paid leave
- Wisconsin Politicians React to Sensenbrenner Retirement
- Sensenbrenner won't seek 22nd term in Congress
- Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash
- Method schools identify gifted students is inquitable, UW-W study finds
- Fort Atkinson Police reports Sept. 3
- Gemuetlichkeit Days family fun night set Sept. 11
- Whitewater Kiwanis to serve pancakes for half marathon breakfast Sept. 22
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Print Ads
Bulletin
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Sports
Want to receive daily sports alerts? Sign up today!
News Updates
Want to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.