Local residents and owners of Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub in Fort Atkinson, Erin and Mitchell Patterson, have opened a cozy downtown bar after a total transformation. The building has been completely renovated and features décor and local treasures from Five Star Antiques and Vintage. 10-62 Saloon serves beer, wine and liquor, and strives to use products from Wisconsin breweries, wineries and distilleries whenever possible. For those coming in hungry, the staff can prepare a delicious, handmade pizza. Tucked around the corner at 12 E. Water St. South in Fort Atkinson, 0-62 Saloon is open Thursday through Sunday. Check its Facebook page for daily specials https://m.facebook.com/1062Saloon/. Pictured above, city representatives Mason Becker and Matt Trebatoski, far left, along with Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, hosted a ribbon-cutting for 10-62 Saloon and owners Erin (holding scissors) and Mitchell Patterson. Shown at left, Ambassador Tom Dehnert, left, presents the Fort Atkinson Chamber membership plaque to owners Erin and Mitchell Patterson welcoming the business as the Fort Chamber’s newest member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.