JEFFERSON — It’s not every day you get the chance to see someone celebrate 101 years of life. But for Rainbow Hospice Care, that rare milestone has happened not just once, but three times in less than 10 days.
This past July, three patients celebrated birthdays within days of each other and even though they all live in different places, all of them unknowingly share a common bond of being born in 1919.
The first celebration was held at Alden Estates in Jefferson for patient Eva Riebe. Understandably, Eva had been feeling a little down since she has not been able to see any family or have any visitors since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and looked forward to seeing Rainbow’s Certified Nursing Assistant Krista Schmidt.
“We’ve formed a great bond now that I’ve been there four days a week,” said Schmidt. “She has told me the most amazing stories. I always tell I’ll be back to see her.”
Social Worker Nicole Sommerfeldt, Nurse Lauren Mancheski, and Schmidt knew they had to do something to bring a smile to Eva’s face. With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, they decided to plan a virtual surprise party for Eva. To make sure all their schedules meshed, they had to plan it over a week in advance.
But that didn’t take away any excitement from the occasion. All three of them got together online and joined in with some Alden staff to sing happy birthday to Eva. Then, when Krista started reading some of the cards, it brought tears to Eva’s eyes.
“Her smile just warmed my heart,” Schmidt said. “Eva said, ‘I don’t deserve this’ and I said, ‘yes you do!’ When I started reading all the cards, I just lost it. I couldn’t stop crying either.”
“We were all bawling after Krista read the cards to her,” Sommerfeldt said. “Her family was so appreciative that we were able to do this for her because they didn’t know what could be done with COVID.”
Nicole also delivered 100 cupcakes to Alden for Eva and their staff, while Krista and her two young boys decorated a huge birthday sign, and Lauren and her two daughters also made cards for Eva.
Several other staff members and Rainbow volunteers also sent Eva birthday cards to brighten her day.
“We did this for Eva, but to see the smile on her face and tears she cried made my day too,” Mancheski said. “It was definitely a team effort all around, and to work for a company that supports and encourages things like this is amazing.”
More cards, along with flowers and balloons also were delivered on Eva’s actual birthday of July 11.
Florence Veith, actually is the oldest of all three ladies, with her birthday falling on July 2. Florence, like Eva, had been feeling a little blue lately so Rainbow Social Worker Sarah Phalin and Nurse Dana Traynere decided they had to do something special for her too on this momentous occasion.
Florence had no idea what was in store for her on her birthday. When Sarah walked through the door of Florence’s apartment at Reena Senior Living with a cake and candles in the shape of 101, Florence was overcome with emotion.
Dana was not far behind with flowers and balloons for Florence and several Reena staff members carried a big birthday banner that Sarah and her daughters made to commemorate Florence’s special day. Then all of them sang happy birthday to Florence.
“Oh, my goodness, how wonderful,” said Florence as she started crying. “You guys did all this for me? That’s wonderful that you guys did all this for me. How sweet you guys all are.”
“We wanted to make sure that Florence knows that even though she doesn’t see her family and friends as much as she would like to, she has a special place with us at Rainbow,” Traynere said.
Sarah and Dana reached out to Rainbow’s volunteer department who made a beautiful handmade card that was signed by some Rainbow staff, while other staff also sent cards to Florence’s apartment. Rainbow also provided cupcakes for Florence and all of Reena’s staff.
And we can’t forget about Myrtle Scheuers, who celebrated her birthday on July 10. With the help of staff at Watertown Health Care Center, she recorded a heartwarming message to her family recently, expressing her love and offering prayers to them.
The youngest of three children, Myrtle loved working at her parents’ bakery shop in Milwaukee growing up. Her father came over from Germany and worked as a baker for almost his entire life.
Myrtle moved to Watertown Health Care Center (then Golden LivingCenter) in 2011 to be near her husband Orville. He passed away in 2011.
Myrtle attributes her longevity to her strong faith and love for her family.
“Myrtle speaks so highly of her family and is thrilled when she gets to talk to them on the phone,” said Rainbow Nurse Jill Breitzman. “She loves them dearly and always tells them not to worry about her. She’s so blessed for what God has given to her in her life.”
Rainbow Social Worker Kendell Uttech and Breitzman couldn’t let Myrtle’s birthday come and go without planning something special for her either. They sent over cards and flowers to go along with the cupcakes that Watertown Health Care Center provided for Myrtle.
And Jodi Badura, Rainbow’s Intake and Referral specialist, also made Myrtle, and Rainbow’s two other 101-year old patients, a photo book so they could have a nice gift to look at each day.
“Hearing families say that they haven’t seen their loved ones in months, I thought that bringing them a little of the outside world, happy things, pretty flowers, things to make them smile, would be a great idea,” said Badura.
“Myrtle deserves to be celebrated,” Breitzman said. “She is so sweet and caring, and during visits she is so thankful that time was taken just for her. She always says, ‘Thank you for coming, and I hope to see you again soon.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.