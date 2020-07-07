JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Meat Animal Project (MAP) and the Small Animal Sale Committees have made the difficult decisions to cancel both the 2020 Junior Livestock and Dairy Auction and the 2020 Small Animal Sale that were to be held at the Jefferson County Fair on Saturday, July 11.
These decisions were not taken lightly or without considering every option available that would benefit the youth and the supporters.
In order to offset some of the financial burden of the projects for youth members, the MAP Committee specifically is trying something new.
“The MAP Committee is collecting donations from anyone in the community who would like to support the youth project members,” said Kara Loyd, Jefferson County 4-H program coordinator. “The funds will be split equally between all the youth who have completed the educational requirements that are in place every year. Our project members have been working very hard to maintain their projects in the absence of in-person programming and education.”
Registered buyers from the 2018 and 2019 Junior Livestock and Dairy Auctions received more information in a letter last week.
Anyone can donate however, and persons are encouraged to reach out to the Extension office for more information if interested.
“We understand that there is financial hardship due to coronavirus and understand the need to step back from any participation,” said Loyd. “We know donating might not be an option for everyone. Regardless, Jefferson County 4-H is so appreciative of the support from our community in recent years.”
To contact the Jefferson County Extension office, call (920) 674-7295 or email kara.loyd@wisc.edu.
