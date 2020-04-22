Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Knights of Columbus Council 3396 “40 Cans for Lent” drive is continuing to accept donations until April 27.
This collection raises money for the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. The need even is greater during this period of uncertainty.
Financial donations should be mailed to Bill Roberts at 1513 Stacy Lane, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or they can be dropped off at the parish office.
Checks should be written out to Knights of Columbus Council 3396, and please include “40 Cans for Lent” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.