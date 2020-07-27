MILTON — Beth Drew, candidate for the 43rd Assembly District, will hold a Sip and Support fundraiser at Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton, on Wednesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Special guests/speakers will include Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Senator Steve Nass and Representative Amy Loudenbeck. Heavy hors d’oeurves and beverages will be served. The 43rd Assembly District contains portions of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson Counties including Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of Oregon and surrounding towns.
