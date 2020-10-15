Jerry and Rita Baumann of Jefferson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. They were married at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Johnson Creek, in 1970. The couple have been blessed with seven children — Peg and Tom Renz, Carrie and Mike Rue, Nick and Lisa Baumann, Andy Baumann, Bill Baumann, Tony Baumann and Tom Baumann — and 10 grandchildren: Carl, Gretchen, Rita and Mary Renz, Hilde and Olivia Rue, Blake Baumann, and Wilma, Genevieve Rae and Bode Baumann. Because of the pandemic, a gathering will be held at a future date.
