John and JoAnn Fairfield, Fort Atkinson, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married in the Congregational Church in Odell, Ill., on Dec. 18, 1955, while John was serving in the U.S. Air Force. The couple moved to Milwaukee in 1961 and to Fort Atkinson in 1965. John retired from Universal Electronics, Whitewater, in 2003, and JoAnn retired from Badger Bank, Fort Atkinson, in 2006. They were blessed with three children: Mark (Cindy) Fairfield, Fort Atkinson; Sue (Kevin) Sherratt, Fort Atkinson; and Greg (Amy) Fairfield, Jefferson. They have eight grandchildren: Abby (Chris) Koepke, Milton; Danny (Talia) Fairfield, Edgerton; Luke (Traci) Sherratt, Janesville; Meghan Sherratt, Janesville; and Kameron, Garret, Carson and Lily Fairfield, Jefferson. They have four great-grandchildren: Quinn and Wade Sherratt, Janesville; Piper Fairfield, Edgerton; and Camden Koepke, Milton. There will be no family gathering at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
