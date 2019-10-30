Amal Ibrahim, Ph.D and associate professor of Communications at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will be the featured speaker of the American Association of University Women Fort Atkinson branch meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
Ibrahim received her doctorate in communications from the Department of Communication at Georgia State University in 2005. She currently is an associate professor of the Communication Department at the UW-Whitewater.
Ibrahim previously taught at several universities in the U.S. and the Middle East. Her research and scholarship agenda include areas such as Middle Eastern Media, Social Media and Social Change, Women’s Digital Activism, and International/Intercultural Communication.
She has authored and co-authored chapters, journal articles and numerous conference papers, regionally and internationally.
Refreshments will be available at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7. The public is invited to attend.
