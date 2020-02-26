The Fort Atkinson chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) now is accepting applications for the spring 2020 cycle of their Grants for Gals Scholarship program.
This non-traditional scholarship is offered to provide a grant to local girls and women to help meet an educational, cultural, leadership or professional advancement need. It is available to girls and women ages 10 and older who live, work or attend school within the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Award amounts for this cycle will fall between $100 and $700.
To learn more about the scholarship requirements and to complete the application, visit https://grantsforgals.org/. Applications must be submitted by 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
The Grants for Gals Scholarship Fund was established at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation in 2019 by the Fort Atkinson chapter of AAUW.
Questions about the scholarship program can be directed to info@grantsforgals.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.