The November meeting of the Fort Atkinson chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will feature a presentation by the Fort Atkinson Diversity Project.
This special presentation will be held virtually, via Zoom, and is open to the public. The presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
The presentation will outline two key initiatives the Diversity Project currently has under way. Whitney Townsend, co-leader the group’s School Partnership Committee, will be sharing the latest from this group.
The mission of this committee is to “ensure students of all identities feel welcome and safe at school, to empower educators and parents to facilitate conversations about diversity and inclusion.”
The committee’s first project was to provide diverse literature at all grade levels. She will highlight the materials they plan to provide, how funding was sourced, and delivery timelines.
She also will share some of the long-term partnership plans with the school district.
The second part of the presentation will be from the group’s Police Partnership Committee, and will be presented by Sue Johnson.
This committee is working on building bridges in the community between the local police department and community members who do not always view law enforcement officers as community partners.
To join the women of AAUW for this important community presentation. Email Kathy Marr at marr.kathy@gmail.com to request a Zoom link.
