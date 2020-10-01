The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation and the Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announce the recipients of three AAUW scholarships available to women studying for vocational/technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees.
While the foundation manages the two scholarship funds that provide the scholarships, it is the AAUW scholarship committee which reviews the applications and makes recipient recommendations to the foundation. In this manner, since 1984 AAUW has awarded 179 scholarships totaling $330,550.
This year, AAUW scholarships totaling $19,500 were presented to eight women.
AAUW Second Chance Scholarship
The AAUW Second Chance Scholarship is available to women who plan to continue their education at a vocational or technical college, after having been out of the mainstream of education for more than one year. Applicants either must be a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, a resident of Fort Atkinson or currently be employed in Fort Atkinson.
This year, a $6,000 Second Chance Scholarship was awarded to Courtney Kreger, a 2018 Fort graduate who is enrolled in the veterinary technician program at Madison College, and a $3,000 Second Chance Scholarship was awarded to Tylynn Vidar, an employee of Fort HealthCare, who is completing her nursing studies at Madison College.
AAUW Adopt-a-Student Scholarship
The AAUW Jane Shaw Knox Adopt-a-Student Scholarship is offered to women who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited college or university, have at least 45 credit hours completed, and are planning to enroll for a minimum of six credit hours.
This year, a $1,250 Adopt-a-Student Scholarship was awarded to Alexa Blank, a 2014 Fort graduate who is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater studying psychology and working toward a degree in school counseling, and a $1,250 scholarship was awarded to Lillian Gomez, a 2018 Fort Atkinson graduate pursuing a computer science degree at the UW-Stout.
AAUW Jane Shaw Knox Graduate Scholarship
The Jane Shaw Knox AAUW Graduate Scholarship is offered to women who are pursuing a graduate degree at an accredited college. Applicants either must be graduates of Fort Atkinson High School, residents of Fort Atkinson or employed in Fort Atkinson.
This year, four Knox Graduate Scholarships, each in the amount of $2,000, were awarded to Michele Coleman, a 2007 Fort Atkinson graduate who is pursuing a doctorate in public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; Richelle Rottmann, a 2000 Fort Atkinson graduate pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at UW-Whitewater; Amber Foerster, a 2012 Fort Atkinson graduate pursuing a master’s degree in education at UW-Whitewater; and Meghan Wallace, a 2016 Fort Atkinson graduate who is starting law school at Marquette University this fall.
AAUW promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. Local women returning to college to complete a degree are encouraged to review the AAUW scholarship eligibility requirements either at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation at www.fortfoundation.org or the Jefferson Community Foundation at www.jeffersoncommunityfoundation.org. The application process for the 2021 scholarship season at both foundations will get under way later this year.
