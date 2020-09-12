WATERTOWN — The public is invited to attend a Democracy Forum this Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. via Watertown TV channel 985 and Watertown TV’s YouTube channel, an event sponsored by the American Association of University Women of Watertown.
The Democracy Forum is held in commemoration of the 1920 ratification the 19th Amendment, expanding voting rights to women and laying the foundation for women to become equal citizens under the law.
Speakers will include:
· Marilyn A. Sanders, Chicago regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau, on the importance of achieving a full and complete census;
· Carlene Bechen, statewide organizer of the Fair Maps Project at Wisconsin Voices, on the detrimental effects of gerrymandering and the effort to adopt nonpartisan redistricting;
· Eileen Newcomer, voter education manager for the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, on how to expand citizen participation;
· Elissa Friedl, Watertown city clerk and treasurer, on the operational elements of running elections.
The American Association of University Women is a nonpartisan advocacy organization focused on gender equity for women and girls through education and research. AAUW Watertown is part of the AAUW-Wisconsin branch, formed in 1921.
