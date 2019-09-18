JEFFERSON — The following activities are scheduled by the Jefferson Park and Recreation Department.
Friday night flicks
Join us on Friday, Sept. 20, at the city hall meeting rooms for “Little Giants.” This free family event is offered thanks, in part, to the collaboration with the Jefferson Recreation Department and Jefferson Public Library.
Popcorn will be available, but no carry-ins please.
The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.
Chairs are available, but if you prefer to recline on the floor, bring something comfortable to sit on. Call the Recreation Department for more information at (920) 674-7720.
Indoor Soccer
Registration is under way for all ages of the Indoor Soccer program, which will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26, and continue through Nov. 16.
Play for all children ages 5 to kindergarten will be at noon and 12:45 p.m. For grades 1 and 2 play will be at 10 and 11 a.m.
Grades 3, 4 and 5 will play at 8 and 9 a.m. This program will be held at the Jefferson Middle School gym.
Permission slips are available in schools, the Recreation Department and on the department website at www.jeffersonwis.com.
The cost of this program is $27 which includes a team T-shirt. The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 4.
Persons who have any questions may call the Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720.
Zumba Fitness classes
If you love Zumba Fitness in the pool, you will love it just as much on dry land. This new Zumba Fitness offering to the community uses various Latin-style dances that incorporate movements that will add up to 45 minutes of a vigorous workout.
Join instructor Tiffany Pernat on Thursdays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19, and continuing through Oct. 17 at the VFW Recreation Center. The cost of this five-week session is $18 per person.
Persons should register with the Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 or send an email to mary@jeffersonwis.com Participants should bring active attire, water bottle and a towel.
Yoga for Everyone
Yoga for Everyone will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginner to intermediate levels. Session dates are Sept. 25 through Nov. 13.
Cost is $40 per eight-week session or a $5 drop-in fee per class. Classes are held at the VFW Recreation Center, located at 1420 S. Rockwell Ave.
This yoga is appropriate for most participants, from beginner to intermediate. Participants will progress at their own pace, and many options will be given to accommodate various fitness levels and abilities.
New participants will learn the information on the fundamentals of yoga; this information also will be interspersed into the classes. All participants will have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life by improving physical strength, flexibility and balance, and presence of mind.
Call the Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 today to register. Persons also can email Mary at mary@jeffersonwis.com.
Women’s volleyball signup
Call the Jefferson Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 to sign up for Women’s Volleyball League. This league is played Wednesday evenings at the Jefferson Middle School beginning Oct. 16.
This open-hand, 12-week league will cost $175 per team. To register a team, call the Recreation Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 27, but call before this date. A minimum of six players per team is required.
