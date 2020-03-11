JEFFERSON — Fort HealthCare can bring the benefits of Advance Care Planning to you on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Advance care planning simply is the process of talking about and documenting end-of-life wishes. It might be hard to talk about or do, but it is needed for your loved ones.
Make your wishes known. This is a free program.
St. Patrick’s Day lunch
Persons 60 or older should sign up by Monday, March 16, at noon, for a meal on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17. Enjoy corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, pear slices, chocolate mint torte, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk for a $4 donation or one’s affordable donation.
Advisory Board voting
Per its bylaws, the center holds an election once per year for candidates for the Senior Center Advisory Board. This year there are two openings for a three-year term and two candidates: Jeanette Brumm and Nancy Haberman.
Nancy has finished her first, three-year term and is eligible to sit on the Advisory Board for another three-year term. Carol Gerth has finished her first, three-year term and respectfully has declined another term.
Voting will be held the week of March 23. We thank all of our Advisory Board members: Jean Allen, Barb Chwala, Carol Gerth, Nancy Haberman, Deanna Pfeifer, Barb Schuld and Doris Walker.
Kitchen Band
The Kitchen Band will meet Wednesday, March 18, at 12:15 p.m.
Card-making class
Our birthday card-making class will be held Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. Cost is $3 per card which includes all materials, instruction and an envelope for mailing. Students should bring their own adhesive.
‘Lunch and learn’
Our next “Lunch and learn” class meets Tuesday, March 17, at 11;30 a.m. Students should bring their own lunch, a snack or have the Senior Dining meal that day which can be eaten while in the class. The next topic is “Redwoods, Sequoias and the Sierra Nevada area.”
Persons who wish to have the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, March 16, at noon at (920) 675-0102. Lunch on March 3 is corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, pear slices, chocolate mint torte, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Quilting group
Attention quilters! Anyone who likes to sew is welcome to come on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help work on quilts made for the Linus Group and Rainbow Hospice.
Scrunch
Time to sign up for the March Scrunch Meal (the meal between lunch and supper). The meal will be served Monday, March 23, at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $3.
Sign up by Friday, March 20, so staff knows how much food to prepare. The menus consists of ham and cheese melts, a salad, dessert and a beverage.
Badger Tour and Travel
Day tours the center is promoting for the 2020 season include:
“Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels” — Sunday, March 29. Cost is $104. Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells.
“WI Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha” — Thursday, May 28. Cost is $104. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included brunch-style lunch.
“Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo” — Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $104. Visit the New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation and enjoy lunch at a Polish restaurant.
“Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind. — Saturday, July 25. Cost is $74. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own.
“Bloodys and Bobbleheads” — Saturday, Aug. 15. Cost is $99. Enjoy a good Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum, and visit a local brewery.
“A Delicious Day” — Wednesday, Aug. 19. Cost is $139. Attend a culinary school in the Chicago area and learn from seasoned chefs how to make your own pizza and dessert, and sip wine too.
“Curd is the Word” — Friday, Sept. 11. Cost is $94. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds.
“China Lights” — Tuesday, Sept. 29. Cost is $80. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking.
“Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Friday, Nov. 20, in Milwaukee. Cost is $104. See Usinger’s Sausage, Wisconsin Cheese Mart, Milwaukee Public Market, Melt Chocolates and Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc. This trip is filling fast.
Badger Tours extended trips
“Spring Mountain Tour” — May 10-16, seven days and 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home. Cost is $1,599 per person double and $1,899 single. Visit Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Feud Show and more.
“Door County Weekend Getaway” — June 12-14. This trip lasts three days and offers six meals. Cost is $675 per person double and $789 for a single traveler. Pick up is at Johnson Creek Park and Ride. Each day, take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and eat at a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Apostle Islands” — Sept. 8-11. This trip lasts four days and includes seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single.
Pick up will be at the Johnson Creek Park and Ride. Stay at Legendary Water Resort and Casino, visit Madeline Island with included lunch, and take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
Conversation starter
Tuesday, March 17, is National Submarine Day. Have you ever been in a submarine or seen one in a maritime museum? Can you sing the song “Yellow Submarine” by the Beatles?
Inclement weather
If the School District of Jefferson calls off school due to inclement weather, the senior center will be closed and there will be no Senior Dining or Meals on Wheels for the day.
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Ken Wegner, 55; Joanne Gross and Ken Kiefer, 51; Rick Dearborn and Jerry Schuld, 50; Door prize: Roxie Kober.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Janice Arndt, Shirley Behm, Margaret Carstins, Georgiana Gates, four wins; Irene Gentz, Shirley Jensen, Sally Kressin, Karen Koenigs, Darlyn Oschman, two wins; Jim Peterson, Deanna Pfeifer, Dave Rickett, Donna Russel, Elsie Sauer and Ann Toth.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 258; Deanna Pfeifer, 195. High score: Marlene, 258.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Rick Dearborn, 62; Darlyn Oschman, 60; Barb Esch, 55; Irene Gentz, Korky Korban and Lois Schoenike, 51; James Schauss, 50; Florence Veith: Door prize.
