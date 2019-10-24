An afternoon of magic and mystery at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center starts at 12:30 p.m. with the magic of TK presenting a one-hour show.
TK is not just your regular “Let me pull a rabbit out of my hat”-type of magician. He performs magic that is top notch.
At the end of the show voting for a costume contest will be done from the audience. Most Creative, Scariest and Funniest Costume are the categories with $25 prizes for each.
We then will have a Best Costume award given, so get your costumes ready. Enjoy cake from Jerry’s Cake Corner at the conclusion of the event. This is one afternoon you don’t want to miss.
Pumpkin pie and palliative care
Is someone you love struggling with a serious illness? Join us to learn how palliative care might help them feel better and cope better while they continue treatment.
Sample some pumpkin pie while hearing about supportive care that comes to you at home from the experts at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Mary’s Unique
Boutique
Mary Coppens will have her boutique items on display at the senior center, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29, along with a fashion show for Fall and Winter on Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m. It is a great chance to pick up some early Christmas gifts, or gifts for people at any occasion.
Mary’s friendly personality makes it easy to ask her questions about fashion ideas and tricks as well.
Senior bus
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday.
When calling for a ride for a day with the bus, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you want to go and what time you need to be there.
The bus can accommodate seven people at a time with rides geared toward older adults.
The senior bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and stay within city limits unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center for people to sign up to attend.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid ride tickets where $6 worth of rides can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Craft fair approaching
The senior center craft fair and bake sale is on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 30 tables of crafts and items from area crafters will be on sale and available at the center, along with many baked good items.
A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches also will be available for purchase. If transportation is needed, our senior bus will be available to pick up and bring to the fair and take back home.
Those rides cost $2 roundtrip. Ride reservations must be made by Friday, Nov. 8.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through Jefferson County, call Cheryl at the nutrition site number, (920) 728-4756.
Trips and excursions
• Canyon Country — Oct. 1, 2020, for nine days. Cost is $3,648 double. America’s legendary canyons await in this three-state tour of the nation’s rugged majesty. Bruce Canyon, Glen Canyon and the Grand Canyon are included on the five scenic train tours through the Rocky Mountains that attendees will take.
• Maritimes Coastal Wonders — Aug. 20, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,049. Stunning landscapes, picturesque fishing villages, lighthouses and Prince Edward Island just are a few of the sites.
• Romantic Rhine and Mosel River Cruise — Aug. 28, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,099 to $6,399 double. Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the Romantic Rhine, Europe’s longest river. Start at Zurich, Lucerne and go up the Rhine, with stops along the way in several cities, to Amsterdam.
• Shades of Ireland — Oct. 12, 2020, for 10 days. Cost is $3,549 double. Travelers will overnight on the grounds of a castle, visit the Waterford Crystal factory, see Dublin, Kilkenny, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and kiss the Blarney Stone.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows at The Fireside Dinner Theater in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all expenses including tips.
The shows for next year are: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies, A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Oct. 22 — First place, Harold Riggs, 57; second, Carroll Ehrke, 55; third, Rollie Carothers and Bev Wagner, 53; fifth, Betty Hoesly, 51.
Texas Hold ’Em — Oct. 10 winners were Dale Kuhlow with first place and Terry Bowes with second place.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Oct. 18 — The Buffalos took game three with a 2-0 shutout to win the best of three games series this week. After a game one walk-off hit by Dale Zilisch in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4, the Buffalos needed to rally back to win game three after they lost 4-0 in the second game.
Peter Fernelius had six hits on the day for the Buffalos to lead their team, followed by Dale Zilisch and Brad Dresang with five hits each. Both teams had 23 total hits on the day.
The Walruses were led by Roy Preuninger with seven hits.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try.
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.) Oct. 18 scores — First, Roger Gross and Susan Kramer, 55; third, Rick Dearborn, 50; fourth, Al Gunther, 48; fifth, Joanne Gross, 44; sixth, Randy Hoefs, 43.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.) Oct. 17 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 4,090; second, Roger Gross, 3,830; third, Bette Hoesly, 2,730.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Oct. 14 — Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher has individual game scores listed as well as the series total.
Scores were: Lori Gaber 815 (258, 300, 257), Glorine Christensen 774 (280, 238, 256), Joanne Gross 688 (217, 235, 236), Bunny Brown 617, Terry Bowes 609, Mary Zilisch 600 and Dale Zilisch 551.
