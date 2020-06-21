Janine Fixmer, owner of Agency Insurance, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. With her office in Lake Mills, Fixmer at Agency Insurance offers the full scope of insurance products ranging from home, auto and life to commercial business and umbrella insurance.
Fixmer opened her independent boutique agency five years ago. She represents top-rated companies like Erie Insurance, and has been expanding her client base since inception. With over 21 years in the insurance business, Fixmer brings solid knowledge and expertise to her customers.
“As a Fort Atkinson resident and business owner, I’m excited to join the chamber and look forward to becoming more active in the local business community,” said Fixmer. “My goal is to serve my customers by bringing them the best coverage to address their unique needs.”
Agency Insurance is located at 114 S. Main St. in Lake Mills. Would-be clients are invited to contact Janine Fixmer at (920) 397-5041.
