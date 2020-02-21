On Feb. 20, Abigail Martin, who holds the title of Alice in Dairyland, spoke to the Wisconsin Assembly. Her family operates a 175-head dairy farm near Milton. She was the special guest of Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton. Martin was named Alice in Dairyland after an intensive job interview process in May 2019. During her one-year term, she works as a full-time communications and marketing professional in the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, traveling across the state promoting Wisconsin agriculture in radio and TV interviews, and appearances and schools, conventions and community events. Pictured, Martin speaks to the Wisconsin Assembly; Shown also, Abigail’s parents, Joe and Bonnie Martin, brother Evan, and boyfriend Calvin accompanied her.
