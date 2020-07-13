WHITEWATER —All Memory Cafés held at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, are canceled until further notice. Out of concern for the health and safety of all attendees, the community room will remain closed for the remainder of 2020. Memory Cafés — designed as a free social event for individuals living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), early-stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partners — have been held on the second Monday of each month in the library community room at 431 W. Center St. in Whitewater, at 10:30 a.m. As soon as it is prudent, they will resume. For more information, call the library at (262) 473-0530.

