BLOOMINGDALE., Ill. — The American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) announces that Fort Atkinson, Wis. resident Veronica Chapin has completed all the rigorous requirements and been named an ADAA master.
This honor is the highest award by the Association.
The Mastership program identifies those in the dental assisting profession who have obtained specific levels of professional education and experience while holding ADAA membership. Recognition is granted to those both in the clinical and business areas of the practice.
Chapin, CDA, MADAA has been a dental assistant in southern Wisconsin for 23 years. This September she will celebrate her 20-year anniversary with Bender, Kind and Stafford Dental in Fort Atkinson.
Chapin is a lifetime resident of Fort Atkinson where she resides with her spouse, Matt. They have an adult son, Nicholas, who is an active member of the United States Airforce currently stationed in California.
Chapin is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. She earned her Fellowship degree in the ADAA in 2014 and was awarded the 2019 ADAA Loyal Assistant Award.
Chapin has volunteered with the Fort Atkinson Wrestling organization, School District of Fort Atkinson PTA and the Wisconsin Dental Association Mission of Mercy events. She is a 2014 graduate of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD class.
The ADAA is America’s oldest and largest dental assisting association serving over 310,000 dental assistants in the United States. It is dedicated to the development and recognition of professionalism through education, membership services and public awareness programs.
The ADAA is a strong advocate for legislation mandating credentialing for clinical dental assistants and creating recognition of the assistant role in the professional dental team.
