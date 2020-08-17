MADISON — The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is offering White-Reinhardt Scholarship opportunities to the 2021 National Ag in the Classroom Conference.
These scholarships are available for full-time educators and volunteers who actively participate in classroom ag literacy programs or events.
This program is designed to provide financial assistance to cover travel expenses to attend the National Ag in the Classroom Conference with the hope that attendees will then use the information gained to expand their outreach to students regarding food, fiber and fuel.
The conference draws more than 400 teachers, volunteers and people involved in agricultural literacy by offering workshops, tours, speakers and hands-on learning opportunities.
Online applications must be submitted by Oct. 15. More information or to register, visit agfoundation.org/projects/ag-scholarships.
The White-Reinhardt Fund for Education is a special project of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture in cooperation with the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. It was established to honor two former chairs of that committee, Berta White and Linda Reinhardt, who were leaders in the national effort to improve agricultural literacy.
For more information about the National Ag in the Classroom Conference or these grants, contact Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson at (608) 828-5644 or darneson@wfbf.com.
Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides K-12 teachers and students with an understanding of how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curricula to provide basic information on our nation's largest industry: Agriculture. Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies.
