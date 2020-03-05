JEFFERSON — Jefferson's American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164 will host its annual Spring Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon this Sunday, March 8, at the VFW/Recreation Hall, located at 1420 S. Rockwell St., Jefferson.
The all-you-can eat breakfast costs $7 for adults, $3 for children age 5-12. Children under 5 eat for free.
Funds raised from the breakfast go toward the American Legion scholarship for a Jefferson High School student, as well as boosting the club's support of Badger Girls State, Cab Rides for the Elderly, veterans homes throughout the state and other charitable efforts.
The menu will feature pancakes with Palm's Pure Maple Syrup, plain and seasoned hashbrowns, plain scrambled eggs, seasoned scrambled eggs with Palm's mushrooms, Jones Dairy Farm sausage and ham, toast, coffeecakes, donuts, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Carry-outs are available.
The bar also will be open simultaneously with Bloody Mary specials for adult patrons over age 21.
