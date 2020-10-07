PALMYRA — The Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post 304 will host a benefit breakfast for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 7 a.m. to noon.
The breakfast will be at the Post headquarters, 115 Third St. in Palmyra.
All proceeds will be donated to the Honor Flight to help offset the cost of flying veterans, and the guardians who aid and travel with them during their flights to Washington, D.C.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will feature eggs, pancakes, sausage, toast, milk, coffee and tea. A free-will donation is encouraged.
The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight was started in 2008 by Joe Dean after he had seen a na-tional news segment on the National Honor Flight Network. He was inspired to bring this program to Southeastern Wisconsin, and the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight was born.
To date there are approximately 140 Honor Flight Network regional hubs, similar to the lo-cal Stars and Stripes, across the United States.
Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Program is sup-ported by more than 200 dedicated volunteers and has flown 7,606 veterans on 56 flights through 2019. The Honor Flight Network has escorted nearly 250,000 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. This is done at no cost to the veterans.
In addition to fundraising for veterans causes, the Thomas-Holcomb Post performs funeral honors for all veterans in good standing. They hold benefits for people in need and their facility is used in the Meals on Wheels program for res-idents in the Palmyra area.
They host a pancake breakfast on the last Sun-day of each month, and sell raffle tickets to cov-er the insurance costs of the Post as well as provide scholarships and support of other com-munity needs.
They loan, free of charge, home care medical hospital equipment to members of the communi-ty in need. They also participate in the Flags for First Graders program through the Forty and Eight, another veterans group, which is a World War I organization named after the troop hauling railroad boxcars that could carry 40 soldiers or 8 horses.
The Thomas-Holcomb Post currently has 48 members, but always is looking for more. In July 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bill, the Legion Act, which opens Legion membership to all veterans who hold an honorable discharge from 1941 on.
For more information contact Dave Turner at (262) 485-2038 or Dale Mitchell at (262) 495-2638.
