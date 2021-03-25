Glenn and Shirley Niederwerfer, of Jefferson, celebrate their 60th anniversary today, March 25. They were married March 25, 1961, at St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson. The couple was blessed with two children: Kevin (Lydia) Morrison of Colorado, and Kristi (Robert) Kotvis of Waukesha. They also enjoy three grandchildren: Kaitlin Kotvis, Kacey Kotvis and Braden Kotvis.
