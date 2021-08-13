Gary and Narda Mack will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Aug. 14, 1971, by the Rev. Donald Bitter at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. God has blessed them with three sons and two grandsons. They will be celebrating the occasion with their family.
