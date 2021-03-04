Jerry and Marilyn Keiser of Cambridge (formerly Jefferson) recently celebrated their 60th anniversary in the sunny south. They were married Jan. 22, 1961, in Pine Grove Methodist Church near Wolcott, Ind. The couple have been blessed with four children: David (Melissa) in Indiana, Darin (Lisa) in Maryland, and Darel (Holly) and Denise (David) Last, both in Wisconsin. They also enjoy their 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jerry and Marilyn wish everyone a blessed, happy and healthy 2021.
