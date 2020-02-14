WHITEWATER — On Feb. 1, the Whitewater High School gymnasium was the venue for the sixth Annual “Bandorama” concert featuring a variety of musical ensembles showcasing Whitewater Unified School District students, including the fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands, the Whitewater Middle School Jazz Band, and the Whitewater High School Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble.
In welcoming an audience that filled the bleachers, Washington Elementary School Principal Tom Grosinske said, “With the nature of band, the students often only work with their grade level or school. They do not get to share their music with one another, work with a different grade level or hear what they can do if they practice and continue playing their instrument through high school. This concert allows for the fifth through 12th grade bands to share music with friends, family, the community and one another.
“The benefits of music are extraordinary,” Grosinske continued. “Musicians of all ages may find a community within their ensemble, an opportunity to practice and persevere until they succeed, a place where they work together for the greater good of the group, a place to express themselves, an opportunity to explore their own creative thoughts, a place to make connections to one another and the world, and, overall, an environment to create an appreciation for music.”
Fourteen musical selections performed included excerpts ranging from familiar classical compositions (Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” and Bizet’s “Carmen”) to themes from Harry Potter to “Spongebob Squarepants.”
Serving as band directors are Justin Kamp, fifth grade; Liz Elliot, Whitewater Middle School; and Francesca Hoerz, Whitewater High School.
The concert’s spirited finale combined more than 200 student musicians in the ever-popular rendition of “Let’s Go Band!”
Adding to the fun, Grosinske and Whitewater Middle School Principal Chris Fountain made cameo appearances as band directors whose undocumented musical talents were carried successfully by the young musicians.
