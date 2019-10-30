WHITEWATER — The Department of Art and Design hosts its annual Iron Pour on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with most of the activity happening between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the courtyard of the Sculpture Studio CA 1036.
Each fall semester, the Sculpture students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater work together to create a spectacular iron pour event to present to the university, as well as the community.
Iron casters from all over the country are invited.
In the past there have been students from SAIC, Alverno, UW-Milwaukee, Carthage College, UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh.
Alumni and professional artists from Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin and Alabama have participated.
The students work for weeks to break iron bathtubs and radiators into Doritos-sized bits so that those bits can be melted and poured into molds to create iron sculptures.
Not only do the students get to make work for their class projects, but the iron pour also acts as a fundraiser for other events throughout the semester such as bringing in visiting artists or taking regional field trips.
The community is invited to purchase sand molds, called scratch blocks, so that they can create their own designs and, after watching the pour, go home with their very own iron tile.
The event is free and open to the public. Come and go as you please or stay for the day.
Scratch blocks can be purchased anytime from the Sculpture studio, CA1036, up until 10 a.m. Nov. 9. For more information, contact Teresa at (262) 472-5570 or lindt@uww.edu.
