JEFFERSON — The annual "Oh What Fun!" fundraiser at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following are some ways you can help: Donate an item or a theme basket for the basket raffled (bring to the senior center by Oct. 31); donate cash for start-up money and supplies; buy a raffle ticket or help sell our raffle tickets; donate cookies or quick bread on Friday, Nov. 1, by noon.
The center will have a craft/vendor fair, bake sale, day-of raffles, and major raffle and lunch items. Money raised helps the senior activity center with programs and supplies that benefit everyone.
Fundraiser meeting
There will be a fundraiser meeting this Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. and again on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.
Foot care
Foot care will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $15.
Participants should bring their own towel. No appointments are taken. This is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Memory screening
The Aging-Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County will be at the center to do confidential memory screenings on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. Memory screenings are a tool to help give a person a baseline for memory to be monitored.
Call Heather Janes at (920) 675-4035 for an appointment.
Kitchen Band
The senior center Kitchen Band will perform Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 12:15 p.m.
Singing group
The senior center singing group will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
‘Spark of Education’
Our next topic for the Oct. 8 “Spark of Education” class is "Can a sitting president be indicted?"
Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University Law School, will be the speaker. Attendees will receive a handout with each class so the group can have a discussion.
Restaurant of the Month
Our Restaurant of the Month group will be going to Aztalan Inn on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Sign up by Wednesday, Oct. 9, so an accurate reservation can be made.
Lunch and transportation are on one’s own. Members sit together as a group. Men and women are welcome.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Mahjongg
Mahjongg is played Mondays at 12:30 p.m. in Classroom No. 2. This is not a matching game like on the internet, but a real game with tiles (like Dominoes) played at a table.
Birthday party
The October birthday party will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. (This is different than the first Thursday of the month).
Persons do not need to have an October birthday to participate. Enjoy a small, easy game with prizes, reminiscing and ice cream.
California Island Hopper
Here's a tour to get away in the middle of winter to sunny southern California! The tour is Jan. 26-31, 2020.
Tourists will enjoy Coronado Island, Newport Beach, Naples, Long Beach, Catalina Island and an optional tour to Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy Edge.
Cost is $2,784 per person double occupancy ($3,085 for a single room). The price includes airfare and lodging the night before (Jan. 25) at a hotel near the airport, seven meals, all transfers and a Badger Tours leader.
Home pickup is available in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek and Watertown.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Conversation question
October is class reunion month. Have you ever attended a reunion? Did you ever plan one? What did you do at your reunion?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Ken Wegner, 52; Dennis Rockwood, 51; Bill Metcalf, 47; Randy Hoefs, 46; Joanne Gross, 45; Judy Torgerson: Door prize.
Bingo: Tuesdays, 1 p.m.: Shirley Behm; Judy Holmes; Joan Latsch; Sally Kressin, two wins; Jim Peterson; Kathy Ryan; Elsie Sauer, three wins; Ann Toth; Jeff Turnipseed; Florence Veith; Jerry Vogel and Dale Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Lois Schoenike, 72; Jerry Schuld, 58; Bill Schiferl, 52; Toots Koch, 49; Dorothy Trewyn, 47; Doris Walker: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Claire Thorpe, 141; Deanna Pfeifer, 140; Russ Schuld, 130. High score: Russ, 176.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
