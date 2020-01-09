MADISON — Applications now are being accepted for the 2020 Chapter Grants through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
Five chapter grant opportunities are available to Wisconsin Association of FFA chapters to financially support individual and cooperative activities, as well as enhance and educate communities.
Through generous donors, the foundation’s 2020 Chapter Grant Program can be applied for in the following categories: AgCountry Chapter Grant, Bethany L. Rieth Memorial Community Service, Burton H. Morris Chapter Grant, Food for America, and WAXX/Wisconsin Farm Report Network with Pam Jahnke Convention Grant.
“The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is here to serve the Wisconsin FFA members and chapters across the state, and we're proud to offer grants that support the organization on the local level,” said John Hromyak, executive director of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. “Thanks to our sponsors, the foundation is able to direct these unique opportunities to ag programs and students, further enhancing their ag education and FFA experience.”
In its second year, the AgCountry Chapter Grant is available to FFA chapters in the AgCountry Farm Credit Services’ customer area in north-central Wisconsin. Eligible chapters are listed on the grant application.
The grant can be applied for any area of need or project a chapter might have, up to $500.
The Community Service Grant is available again due to generous donations to the Bethany L. Rieth Memorial Fund, which was established in the Past State FFA Officer’s honor after her sudden passing in February 2016. These annual grants given in Rieth’s name will be awarded to support chapters in completing meaningful service projects that make a difference in their communities.
The Food for America Grant is funded another year by the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s long-time Two-Star Mission Partner, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, Inc. This grant supports activities which inform and educate others about food systems, production and healthy choices.
In its third year, the Burton H. Morris Chapter Grant is available to FFA programs with a land base in Adams County. There are no program restrictions on this grant. The funding is through a gift from the Burton H. Morris estate after the lifelong Adams County resident’s passing in 2016.
Also, in its third year, the Convention Grant is made possible by the WAXX/Wisconsin Farm Report Network with Pam Jahnke. It is open to FFA chapters across Wisconsin whose members have financial restraints which prevent them from attending the Wisconsin FFA Convention held each June in Madison.
To be eligible for a 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation Chapter Grant, FFA chapters must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and submit a completed application to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by March 22. The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants.” (www.wisconsinaged.org)
For more information, contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation at (608) 831-5058 ext. 1 or by emailing: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a 501c3 organization, unites individuals, organizations and companies that share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA. Persons can support today’s FFA members by supporting the programs that have been core tenets of the FFA: proficiency awards, career development events, state FFA degrees, sectional leadership workshops, scholarships, chapter awards, agri-science fair, state FFA convention and state officer support.
Learn more about the Wisconsin FFA Foundation and sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.