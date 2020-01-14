MADISON — Wisconsin farmers and businesses seeking to grow their local markets are encouraged to apply for 2020 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin producer and processor grants.
Proposals must be received by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) by noon, Feb. 28.
Each proposal must include a cover page, a completed budget template and project description. Applications are available online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/BuyLocalBuyWisconsinGrants.aspx.
As a result of the budget Governor Tony Evers signed, a total of $300,000 is available in grant funding; the maximum award for each project is $50,000.
Grant applicants must provide a cash or in-kind match of at least 50 percent of the total project budget. Grants may not be used to fund feasibility projects or startups.
Grants will be awarded following a competitive review process. The target date for grant award notification is June 1, 2020.
Qualified applicants include individuals, groups or businesses involved in Wisconsin production agriculture, food processing, food distribution, food warehousing, retail food establishments or agricultural tourism operations. Proposals could include collaborations or partnerships.
Since its inception in 2008, the program has funded 58 projects, totaling more than $1.6 million. Administered by DATCP, the grants can help farms and business more efficiently produce, process, market and distribute food in local markets including stores, schools and institutions.
Previous grant recipients have generated nearly $10 million in new local food sales, created and retained 211 jobs, and benefited more than 2,700 producers and 2,900 markets.
Anyone with questions about the application process can contact DATCP Grants Specialist Juli Speck at juli.speck@wisconsin.gov or (608) 224-5134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.