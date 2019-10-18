MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for the next round of Dairy Processor Grants through Dec. 13.
The funding is intended to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. Grant recipients will be announced in February 2020.
“The demand for quality Wisconsin dairy products continues to grow,” said Dairy Processor Grant grant manager Juli Speck. “To meet that demand, dairy processors need to be innovative, efficient and adaptable, and they need to be able to meet a number of regulatory requirements. These grants are designed to help them do so.”
Dairy Processor Grants are customizable to each processor and can be used to address a wide range of business needs including food safety, staff training or modernization. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin which is engaged in pasteurizing, processing or manufacturing milk or dairy products.
A grant up to $50,000 is available per dairy processor. The processor is required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount.
The state-funded program is administered by DATCP.
Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process. Ten Wisconsin dairy processors received a total of $200,000 in 2019.
Find application materials at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyDevelopment.aspx Persons with additional questions can contact Juli Speck at (608) 224-5134 or Juli.Speck@Wisconsin.gov or Norm Monsen at (608) 224-5135 or Norm.Monsen@Wisconsin.gov.
